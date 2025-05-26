Vallabhaneni Vamsi’s Health Worsens, Shifted to Guntur GGH

YSRCP leader Vallabhaneni Vamsi was shifted to the Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH) as his health condition deteriorated.

Vamsi, who was arrested in February this year, has been in custody ever since. In what YSRCP leaders describe as a political vendetta, the TDP government has been registering multiple cases against the former Gannavaram MLA, preventing his release from jail.

Despite repeatedly complaining of poor health, a local court did not grant him bail. Recently, he was taken to a hospital in Kankipadu after experiencing severe vomiting and breathing difficulties. As his condition worsened, he was moved to Guntur GGH on Monday morning.

Police informed his family as well as YSRCP Krishna district president and former minister Perni Nani, Penamaluru constituency coordinator Devabhaktuni Chakravarthi, and other party leaders about his health status.

Upon Vamsi’s arrival at the hospital, police locked the gates of Guntur GGH, causing inconvenience to other patients and their families. The hospital serves hundreds of patients daily from Guntur and neighbouring districts.

Vamsi’s wife, Pankajasri, along with several YSRCP leaders, has accused the police of mistreating him. They have been persistently appealing for relief, citing his deteriorating health and significant weight loss.

Vamsi was arrested in connection with the attack on the TDP office during the previous YSRCP regime. He is also an accused in cases related to the demolition of shops belonging to TDP leader Vemulapalli Srinivasa Rao in Bapulapadu mandal, and an alleged murder attempt on TDP leader Yarlagadda Venkatrao. He is currently in remand in a separate case involving the alleged forgery of house title deeds.