US Fire Accident: Another Telugu Student Anvesh Sarapalli Dies After Sahaja Reddy

Two Indian nationals belonging to the Telugu states have tragically lost their lives in a devastating house fire in Albany, United States, after a second victim succumbed to severe burn injuries. The incident occurred on December 4.

The latest victim has been identified as Anvesh Sarapalli, originally from Tadepalligudem, Andhra Pradesh. He passed away on Saturday, just a day after 24-year-old Sahaja Reddy Udumula, a student from Telangana, died while receiving treatment for critical burns. The Consulate General of India in New York expressed deep grief and confirmed that officials have contacted Sarapalli’s family, who had moved to Kukatpally, Hyderabad.

Both Sahaja and Anvesh were among four people inside the residence near Quail Street when police and firefighters responded to the emergency call. All victims were immediately shifted to Albany Medical Centre Hospital for treatment.

Firefighters faced major challenges due to strong winds that accelerated the blaze, completely engulfing the house. The fire left the structure destroyed and made rescue efforts extremely difficult.

Sahaja Reddy Udumula, a native of Uppal in Telangana, had completed her post-graduation from the University at Albany and was working in the city. She succumbed to organ failure after suffering nearly 90% burns.

More than 13 people, including several University of Albany students, have been displaced due to the incident, as authorities continue investigating the cause of the fire.