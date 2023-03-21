Ugadi Festival: Andhra Governor Extends Telugu New Year Greetings 

Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer has conveyed greetings to the people of the state on the eve of Ugad. As the people of the state gear up to celebrate the Telugu New Year day, the Governor said Ugadi is a festival of joy and hope as the new year brings new cheer and a bright future for all.

“On this happy and auspicious occasion of ‘Ugadi’ festival, the Telugu New Year Day, I extend my heartiest greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh and to the Telugu people living all over the world,” the Governor said in a statement.

He expressed hope that the festival, Shobhakruthu Ugadi, celebrated on Wednesday will usher in peace, prosperity, harmony and happiness to all sections of people in the southern state.

Describing the Ugadi Pacchadi, a pickle made and relished on this auspicious festival, Nazeer said it contains all the tastes of life, symbolically reminding everyone to be ready for all kinds of flavours that life throws at them throughout the year. Ugadi pickle contains the tastes of sweetness, sourness, bitterness, saltiness, spiciness and pungency, reflecting all the seasons of life.

