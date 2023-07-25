Two Months Of TTD Srinivasa Kalyanams Across Canada, USA Concluded On A Grand Scale

All of the 14 TTD Srinivasa Kalyanams performed in North America concluded last week with splendid events in Morganville (NJ), Houston (TX) and Irving (TX) on the 15th, 16th and 22nd of July respectively. Hindu NRI Devotees participated in large numbers and witnessed enthralling Lord Venkateswara's Kalyanam.

Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS), an entity of the Government of Andhra Pradesh, working under the leadership of Hon'ble CM Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy garu providing services to AP NRIs, closely coordinated with the TTD and NRI Telugu Cultural and Spiritual organizations from the start to ensure these events are organized as per Vykhanasa Aagamam tradition. Local volunteers made arrangements on a grand scale for these events along with providing boarding and lodging facilities for the visiting TTD priests & Vedic pundits.

Sri M Mahendhar, Sri Anna Reddy, Sri Ram Mohan from Morganville, Sri Maruthi Chintaparthi, Sri S Mahesh, Sri B Brahma, Sri Durga Prasad Seloj from Houston, Sri Giri Padma Solaala, Sri Vijaya Mohan Kakarla from Irving and and others made necessary arrangements for last 3 Kalyanam events.

Sri. Venkat S. Medapati, President of APNRT Society, released the press note on successful completion of 14 Srinivasa Kalyanam events in various cities of Canada and the United States of America.



Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanams Srinivasa Kalyanams organised and conducted across 14 cities of Canada and the United States of America from 4th of June to 22nd of July for Telugu and other NRI devotees and to seek Lord Venkateswara's blessings, concluded on a grand note. In addition to these 14 Kalyanam events, other events like Vasanthotsavam, Ashta Kalasabhishekam etc. were also performed in 6 other cities. TTD priests & Vedic pundits performed these Srivari Kalyanams as per Vykhanasa Aagamam tradition. Nearly 60,000 NRI devotees participated in these APNRTS facilitated TTD events and witnessed Lord Venkateswara's splendid Kalyanam.

Under the guidance of Hon’ble TTD Chairman Sri Y.V. Subba Reddy garu, Srinivasa Kalyanams were organised by NRI Telugu and other cultural associations in North America across cities of Toronto (ON), Montreal (QC) and Ottawa (ON), Raleigh (NC), Jacksonville (FL), Detroit (MI), Chicago (IL), Atlanta (GA) USA Dallas(TX) – NATA, St. Louis (MO), Philadelphia (PA) – TANA, Morganville (NJ), Houston (TX), Irving (TX). Also, YV Subba Reddy garu himself participated in some of these events. Priests and Vedic pundits from TTD travelled approximately 20,000 Kms by road to perform Kalyanams and other events in various cities and ensured that the events were conducted as per the traditions.

Sri Venkat S. Medapati, President, APNRTS informed that Kalyanam events are being organised in various countries at the request of NRI Telugu and other spiritual & cultural associations following the directives of Hon’ble Chief Minister Sri Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy garu. He added that 36 Kalyanam events have been organised over the last 13 months across various Countries and that more than 1.5 lakh NRI hindu devotees and locals participated in the events and sought Lord’s blessings. He stated that Sri Y.V. Subba Reddy garu has informed earlier that GoAP and TTD will do whatever is necessary to propagate Sanatana Hindu Dharma across the world and that APNRTS will assist this cause. NRIs thanked TTD EO A.V. Dharma Reddy as well for the same.

TTD AEO (Gen) Sri B Venkateswarlu coordinated venue and Kalyanam proceedings & priests while SVBC Director Sri Srinivas Redde coordinated SVBC live telecast for these Kalyanams.

