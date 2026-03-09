TTD Land Deal in Amaravati: Chandrababu Commercialising Lord Balaji, Says YSRCP

The YSRCP on Monday launched a sharp attack on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of dragging Lord Venkateswara and the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) into commercial and real estate activities through the purchase of land in Amaravati.

Addressing the media, former TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy alleged that the decision to make TTD purchase land for a temple in Amaravati was unprecedented and highly objectionable. He said that historically, land for temples had always been donated by devotees and philanthropists, not purchased by temple institutions.

“From time immemorial, land for temples has been offered by generous donors who also contributed significantly towards construction costs. Never before has TTD been forced to purchase land to build a temple,” he said, accusing the Chandrababu-led government of turning Lord Venkateswara into a “commercial commodity.”

Reddy claimed that the government purchased 25 acres of land at Venkatayapalem for around ₹12.5 crore as part of the Amaravati project, allegedly forcing TTD to bear the cost. He pointed out that land in Amaravati had been allotted either free of cost or at subsidised rates to several institutions, but the same concession was not extended to TTD.

“Earlier, land was requested free of cost for the temple, but the proposal was rejected. Instead, the dharmic institution was compelled to buy the land. This is an audacious and unprecedented move,” he said.

Drawing comparisons with other states, Reddy noted that temples across regions such as Jammu and Kashmir, Tamil Nadu, and Odisha were built on land donated by devotees. “Here, however, Chandrababu has dragged Tirumala into real estate activity,” he alleged.

He further said that even facilities like Kalyana Mantapams (marriage halls) associated with temples were traditionally built using donations from devotees, and not through commercial transactions involving temple funds.

Reddy also criticised the Chief Minister over remarks made on International Women’s Day, claiming that the government’s promise of strict action against crimes against women lacked credibility.

“While the Chief Minister speaks about protecting women, an offender like B.R. Naidu continues to hold his position in TTD. Even after a controversial video surfaced and was viewed by crores of people, there has been no visible action,” he alleged.

The YSRCP leader further accused the government of misusing TTD funds for infrastructure and real estate-related activities, including flyovers, while claiming to be protectors of Lord Venkateswara’s properties.

Referring to recent incidents, he said the overturning of a ghee tanker heading to Tirumala and the alleged “Indapur–Heritage nexus” were not allowed to be discussed in the Assembly, raising suspicions about irregularities in temple administration.

Reddy also mentioned the publication of Bhagavad Gita copies in simplified language, stating that when YSRCP leaders sought a debate on the issue, there was no response from the ruling side.

Taking aim at religious leaders raising concerns on other issues, he said they should instead protest against the allocation of TTD land to a star hotel and demand that such projects be shifted elsewhere.

Demanding accountability, Reddy said Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu should apologise to devotees for what he termed as policies that undermine the sanctity of Tirumala and the TTD.