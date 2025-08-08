Trump Tariffs Hit Shrimp Farmers In Andhra Pradesh: Rs 60,000 Crore Trade in Limbo

With US President Donald Trump imposing a steep 50% tariff on all Indian imports, the livelihoods of shrimp farmers in Andhra Pradesh hang in the balance.

India’s seafood exports hit an all-time high of $7.38 billion in FY 2023-24, with Andhra Pradesh contributing 32% of the trade, valued at ₹60,523 crore.

Trump’s tariff decision has already disrupted the marine food industry, with shrimp farm-gate prices crashing by 6–19% across all grades in just one week. The most common variety exported to the US—the 40 count—has seen prices plunge nearly 19% to around ₹365/kg. Industry estimates suggest the 50% tariff could impact business worth ₹24,000–₹25,000 crore.

Adding to the concern, India’s competitors such as Ecuador, Indonesia, and Vietnam face far lower tariffs, giving them a competitive edge. Market watchers warn that without opening new markets or boosting domestic demand to absorb surplus stock, farm-gate prices could fall further.

Seeking urgent central intervention, livestock sector organisations have urged the government to tap alternative markets, such as the United Kingdom—where a recent free trade agreement grants duty-free access for fisheries products—as well as parts of Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. But with shrimp’s short shelf life, time is running out for farmers already under strain.

Shrimp farming operates on a fixed 90–120 day cycle, with 30–40 days in hatcheries. Once seeds are stocked, farmers cannot abandon production midway, making them vulnerable to price shocks.