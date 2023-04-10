Tirupati: The Vande Bharat Express train is running with 100 percent occupancy since its launch by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 8, 2023. The train service has evoked good response from the travellers as the semi high-speed train service is cutting down the travel time between two cities by 3.5 hours.

20702 Tirupati – Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express will depart from Tirupati at 3.15 pm and reach Secunderabad by 11.45 pm. On the return journey, train no. 20701 will start from Secunderabad at 6 am and reach Tirupati at 2.30 pm. Between Secunderabad and Tirupati, the new train will halt briefly at Nalgonda, Guntur, Ongole and Nellore stations in both the directions.

Before the train departure, Guntakal Railway Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Venkataramana Reddy inspected the Express train at the Tirupati railway station on Sunday. Railway officials said 520 tickets were sold on the inaugural day of service and the firs day revenue was Rs.9.50 lakh. The tickets have been fully booked for another two days, the official said.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Dr. KS Jawahar Reddy travelled by the Vande Bharat train on Sunday. TTD Executive Officer Dharma Reddy, District Collector K.Venkataramana Reddy, Joint Collector DK Balaji, TTD Joint Executive Officer Sada Bhargavi, Veerabrahmaiah, Municipal Commissioner Haritha and Station Director Satyanarayana came to station to bid farewell to the high ranking official. After reaching Guntur, he told reporters that the train schedule is convenient for the pilgrims. The Chief Secretary will continue his remaining part of the journey to Vijayawada by road.



