Tirupati Laddu Controversy: Ambati Rambabu slams Chandrababu Naidu

Former Minister Ambati Rambabu slammed AP Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu Chandrababu for making baseless allegations about the Tirumala laddu prasadam and called for a high-level investigation to uncover the truth behind the allegations.

Speaking to the media in Guntur here on Tuesday, the former minister stated that the Chief Minister's decision to order an inquiry through a DIG was laughable and insufficient and emphasized that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe is inadequate and insisted that the issue should be investigated under the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court.

He criticized CM Naidu's remarks against YV Subba Reddy's wife, stating that such comments were baseless and aimed at creating religious discord. He further questioned how Chandrababu Naidu, who did not even follow basic Hindu customs during the death of his parents, could talk about Hindu traditions. He also raised concerns about the intent behind Pawan Kalyan's "penance" fasting, questioning why there was no outcry when temples were demolished during the TDP regime, and why no action was taken against the MLA who assaulted a Dalit professor. He also ridiculed the government’s claim of performing a purification ritual, questioning where exactly the laddu had been desecrated and whether adulterated ghee had been used.

Ambati questioned why neither Chandrababu Naidu nor Pawan Kalyan agreed to a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the Tirumala laddu issue, as suggested by senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy. He also criticized the exemption of MLA Pantam Nanaji, who attacked a Dalit professor, from facing charges, sarcastically asking if penance could erase criminal cases.