TIRUMALA: Nalla Vijay, a prominent weaver from Rajanna Sircilla district of Telangana presented two unique sarees, one of which had a gold zari (fine thread) in-laid, to Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy and Tiruchanoor Sir Padmavati Devi temples in Tirpuati. The cost of the saree presented to the Lord is about Rs 45,000 while the one donated to Ammavaru has 5 grams of gold zari in its weaving

The unique aspect of these sarees are that they could be folded and fit into a matchbox. These sarees were presented by Nalla Vijay, to Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Dr. K S Jawahar Reddy. The devotee presented the sarees to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) at Sri Padmavati Rest House in Tirupati.

Nalla Vijay shot to fame after he wove silk sarees that can fit into a matchbox. It takes two weeks for him to weave the saree with hands and the talented weaver is continuing the family tradition, drawing inspiration from his father Nalla Parandhamulu.

Summer rush in Tirumala

Meanwhile owing to a series of holidays coupled with the summer weekend rush, there was a surge of devotees in Tirumala. All the compartments in Vaikuntham 1 and 2 were filled to their capacities with pilgrim devotees and heavy footfall was witnessed at the Alipiri footpath route.

Due to the heavy rush, the darshan time is taking nearly 48 hours i.e. two days for darshan for the free-entry devotees.TTD has appealed to devotees to plan their pilgrimage accordingly to avoid the summer rush.

