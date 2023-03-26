TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) board governing the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple will release the online quota of Special Entry Darshan (SED) tickets of Rs 300 each for the month of April 2023, at 11 am on March 27, 2023 (Monday).

The devotees are requested to make note of it and book the tickets online, the statement read.

With the Tumburu Theertha Mukkoti being held on April 5, 6 , TTD EO Sri AV Dharma Reddy held a review meeting with all TTD departments at Annamaiah Bhavan on Saturday evening. Directing the officials, the EO said as the Mukkoti is taking place after two-year covid restrictions, a considerable increase in the devotees trekking Tumburu Theertham is being anticipated and asked all the officials of TTD to make arrangements accordingly.

The devotees will be allowed for Tumburu Theertham from 6 am onwards till 5 pm on April 5 and again 5 am to 12 noon on April 6. Those who have obesity, cardiac problems, other chronic diseases are appealed not to come for trekking.

The EO directed the Engineering, Health, Forest, Medical, and Vigilance officials to make arrangements for the big fete without any compromise. “The devotees should be informed not to bring any cooking materials through continuous announcements on Radio and Broad Casting. The Annaprasadam department will supply the “Ready to Eat” food packets which will be distributed at the Papavinasanam Dam to the devotees”, he maintained.

He also instructed the concerned to get ready an ambulance and a team of doctors to meet any exigencies. “Enough number of Srivari Sevaks to be deployed to Annaprasadam, Health, Vigilance departments to provide services to the multitude of visiting pilgrims”, he maintained.

