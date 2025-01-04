Thalliki Vandanam Scheme Failure: Jagan Hits Out at Chandrababu Naidu

Former Chief Minister and YSRCP Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has sharply criticized the coalition government, accusing it of negligence, inaction, and a tendency to betray the people. In a latest message posted on his official X account, Jagan raised concerns over the government's failure to implement promises made to the public, particularly those made to mothers, children, and farmers.

He questioned how the government could disregard the promises made in the manifesto, especially regarding financial support to mothers and children. “Is this how you treat the people’s promises? Are you just taking them for granted? Do you intend to betray millions of mothers, children, and farmers?” he asked.

Jagan reminded the government of its pre-election promises, including providing Rs. 15,000 annually to mothers for every child in the family, a scheme that was halted as soon as the government took office. Despite cabinet meetings and discussions, no clear answer has been provided on when the "Thalliki Vandanam" scheme will be implemented. Jagan expressed disbelief at the lack of action, questioning if there was any greater deception than this.

He further criticized the government's failure to deliver on promises made during the election campaign, particularly regarding financial support to children. "In every house, during the election campaign, you promised Rs. 15,000 for each child, Rs. 30,000 for two children, Rs. 45,000 for three children, and so on. These promises are recorded in audio and video, and every cell phone has evidence of this," he stated.

Jagan also highlighted the government's abandonment of the "Amma Odi" scheme, which benefitted millions of mothers and children, providing substantial financial aid. Despite this, the current government has failed to fulfill its own promises, with people waiting for over 7-8 months for assistance that has yet to materialize.

Turning to the issue of farmer welfare, Jagan lambasted the government's failure to provide the promised financial assistance to farmers under the "Rythu Bharosa" scheme. Despite the passage of two agricultural seasons, no financial aid has been delivered. He pointed out that, under his regime, Rs. 34,378 crore was distributed to 53.58 lakh farmers every year, but the current government has failed to follow through on its promises.

"The government has not provided any investment assistance to farmers, nor have they ensured Minimum Support Prices (MSPs) for crops. The free crop insurance has been cancelled, and there has been no support for farmers who are in crisis. Some farmers have even taken their own lives, but the government has failed to offer any assistance or even reach out to their families," Jagan noted.

Jagan concluded by accusing the government of being fraudulent and negligent in its promises, including schemes for women, youth, and other sections of society. He emphasized that, as the opposition party, YSR Congress will continue to stand up for the people, ensuring their promises are fulfilled and holding the government accountable for its failures.

