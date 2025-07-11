Teen Girls Flee Homes Seeking ‘Peace’, Wanted to Escape Strict Parents and Studies

Two minor girls from Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district in Andhra Pradesh fled their homes on Monday evening in search of ‘peace’.

The Class 8 students were traced on a train en route to Tirupati and were eventually reunited with their families.

According to reports, the girls were unhappy with the strict rules enforced by their families and had also lost interest in studies. They decided to run away after school hours.

The girls studied at a local school. When they did not return home, their parents grew worried and lodged a complaint with the Angara police.

The case was escalated to Mandapeta Rural Circle Inspector P. Dhoraju, who alerted senior officials. An investigation was launched to trace the girls, with four police teams and a technical team deployed to expedite the probe.

By verifying CCTV footage, police learned that the girls had gone to the railway station. They also discovered that one of them was carrying a mobile phone and had contacted a relative before switching it off.

Using mobile data, the police tracked the girls to a location beyond Vijayawada. They eventually pinpointed their presence on the Kakinada-Tirupati Express.

Mandapeta police then alerted the Railway Police. RPF personnel boarded the train and found the girls in the general coach. The search operation concluded at Ongole.

Police also recovered gold and silver jewellery from the girls, including chains, earrings, and anklets, and returned the valuables to their families.