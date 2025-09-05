TDP Sacrificing Public Health for Private Gain? 10 Medical Colleges Pushed Into PPP Model

The TDP-led NDA government in Andhra Pradesh has announced plans to establish 10 medical colleges under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. These institutions are proposed at Adoni, Madanapalle, Markapuram, Pulivendula, Penugonda, Palacole, Amalapuram, Narsipatnam, Bapatla, and Parvathipuram, with admissions scheduled to begin in the 2027–28 academic year.

The decision, taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on September 4, has sparked sharp criticism from political opponents, especially the YSRCP.

It may be recalled that the previous YSRCP government had initiated construction of 17 government medical colleges, promising 150 seats each. Five of them — in Vizianagaram, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Machilipatnam, and Nandyal — were inaugurated in 2023–24, while 10 more were scheduled to begin classes by 2025–26. However, with the change in government, construction work has come to a halt, dashing the hopes of students who could have accessed 2,450 additional MBBS seats over the past two academic years.

Critics argue that handing over these projects to private players undermines the state’s commitment to free and accessible healthcare. Since medical colleges also house teaching hospitals, the fear is that patients will now face charges for consultations, medicines, and diagnostic tests — services that would otherwise be free in government facilities.

The controversy deepened with the government’s decision to roll out a hybrid universal health insurance scheme under PM-JAY and Dr. NTR Vaidya Seva. While the plan promises coverage of up to ₹25 lakh, opposition leaders argue that involving private insurers could dilute benefits, citing a study showing that top health insurers settle only 55–80% of claims. Insurance companies often face criticism for rejecting claims by citing fine print and hidden clauses, leaving patients and their families vulnerable during critical times.

By comparison, the YSRCP government’s Aarogyasri scheme provided free treatment in over 2,300 hospitals, covering 3,257 procedures, and benefited more than 45 lakh patients at a cost of ₹13,000 crore in five years.

With thousands of medical seats stalled and access to free healthcare under threat, the debate reflects a larger question: should healthcare in Andhra Pradesh be treated as a public right or as a private enterprise?