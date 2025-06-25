TDP’s Honeymoon Period Over: YS Jagan Launches ‘Recalling Chandrababu’s Manifesto’ Drive

YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday launched a phase-wise campaign to expose the failures of the TDP-led NDA government in Andhra Pradesh.

During a meeting with YSRCP leaders on Wednesday (June 25), YS Jagan unveiled a five-week campaign titled ‘Recalling Chandrababu’s Manifesto’.

As part of the campaign, the former Chief Minister released a QR code, which, when scanned, informs the public about the financial assistance they have lost in the past year since the TDP alliance came to power.

“‘We will provide more welfare than the YSRCP if you elect the TDP’ — these were Chandrababu Naidu’s words during the 2024 election campaign. After forming the government, he conveniently forgot the Super Six promises,” Jagan stated.

Listing the schemes promised by the TDP, the YSRCP president remarked: “Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan assured a free bus scheme for women, ₹15,000 under Talliki Vandanam, ₹1,500 for all girls above the age of 18, ₹3,000 as unemployment allowance, and ₹20,000 for farmers under Annadata Sukhibhava. But soon after coming to power, these Super Six promises were thrown out the window.”

Jagan further criticized the TDP government for misleading the public into believing that all promises had been fulfilled.

“Where is the money?” he asked pointedly.

Recalling the TDP’s poll campaign, Jagan pointed out that, apart from making grand promises that remain unfulfilled even after a year, the TDP had sent cadres to people’s homes. Residents were asked to give a missed call to a specific number to receive an OTP, following which a bond was issued. In that bond, Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan “solemnly pledged to uphold the trust placed in them by the people of the state.”

“The bond detailed which schemes a particular family was eligible for and exactly how much assistance they would receive. It even declared that aid would begin from June 2024,” Jagan noted.

In reality, however, Chandrababu has not only failed to implement those promises but has also made repeated attempts to mislead the public, the former Chief Minister asserted.

Urging YSRCP leaders to take up the campaign in full force, Jagan said the honeymoon period of the TDP government was over. He encouraged the party to stand up against the “anarchic rule” of the TDP alliance.

Jagan explained that ‘Recalling Chandrababu’s Manifesto’ will be conducted in phases. YSRCP regional coordinators and district presidents will first take the QR code to the people and demonstrate how much financial assistance they’ve lost due to the TDP government’s failure to implement the Super Six promises. They will also be able to check how much aid they would’ve received in one year, had the YSRCP been in power.

The campaign will be carried out at the constituency, mandal, and village levels over five weeks. Committees will be formed at the village and mandal levels to ensure effective implementation.

Jagan emphasized that now was the time for the YSRCP to return to the people and fight the TDP’s governance. He instructed leaders and party workers to remain accessible to the public and support them in resolving their issues.

He also congratulated YSRCP leaders for successfully organizing ‘Venupotu Dinam’ and the Youth Movement.