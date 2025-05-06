TDP’s Debt Saga Continues as Loans Cross ₹1.59 Lakh Crore in Just 11 Months

TDP supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu came to power on the promise of wealth creation. Eleven months later, not only has wealth creation remained a pipe dream for the State, but hefty borrowing has become the norm.

The TDP-led NDA government has created another record as it borrowed ₹7,000 crore in a single day through a securities auction at the Reserve Bank of India, taking the total borrowing over the past 11 months to ₹1.59 lakh crore. Just last month, the TDP government borrowed ₹5,750 crore.

Political opponents, especially the YSRCP, are demanding that the State government explain where the money is being used. The government has implemented only one of its "Super Six" promises, and so far, there are no signs of wealth creation in the State.

Speaking at a press conference last month, YSRCP leader and former Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath flagged the lack of transparency regarding the utilisation of funds. He pointed out that not a single major welfare scheme promised during the elections has been implemented. “From farmers and students to women, employees, and traders — all sections are disillusioned,” he observed.

Furthermore, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report has confirmed that Andhra Pradesh’s income and revenue are declining, while debt continues to mount, pushing the State into a financially fragile position.