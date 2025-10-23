TDP Leader Narayana Rao Dies by Suicide After Arrest In Attempt to Violate Minor in Kakinada

Hours after police arrested TDP leader Tatika Narayana Rao for allegedly attempting to rape a minor girl in Tuni constituency of Kakinada district, the accused committed suicide by jumping into a lake late on Wednesday night (October 22).

According to information reaching here, the TDP leader was caught red-handed attempting to sexually assault the 13-year-old girl, identified as a student at Jagannadhagiri Gurukulam – a residential school.

He had allegedly lured the girl with deceitful words and even made her believe that he was her grandfather. He took her to an isolated garden, when a local noticed them and confronted the TDP leader. The local shot a video when Rao threatened him, stating that he was a former councillor.

As the video was uploaded on social media platforms, the girl’s family members rushed to Rao’s house and staged a protest. The 62-year-old politician was beaten up and handed over to the police.

Late on Wednesday night (October 22), when the police were taking Narayana Rao to produce him before the magistrate, the TDP leader requested to go to the bathroom. As the police stopped the vehicle, Rao got out of the car and jumped into the Komati lake. It is unclear if Rao requested a toilet break or if the police stopped the vehicle on their own.

His body was retrieved from the lake on Thursday morning (October 23) with the help of divers. Rao's family was informed about his death. The TDP leader’s body was shifted to a hospital for a post-mortem.

The TDP leader’s attempt to rape the minor girl and his subsequent suicide have triggered widespread outrage in the State.

Following the shocking incident, several concerns have been raised over children’s safety at welfare residential schools.

It has come to light that Narayana Rao allegedly took the girl out of the school three times. He reportedly took advantage of the absence of the girl’s father and told the school management that the survivor suffered from a blood infection and he had to administer an injection to her.

The girl’s mother has questioned why she was not alerted about a stranger picking up her daughter from school.

Narayana Rao was booked under the POCSO Act for attempting to rape the minor girl, Peddapuram DSP Hariraju confirmed.

TDP leader's family allege foul play

As news of Narayana Rao’s death surfaced, his family members alleged foul play, claiming that the TDP leader had not died by suicide. Pointing out that police had sought their signatures for remand proceedings on Wednesday night, Rao’s son questioned why the family was informed only in the morning if his father had jumped into the lake during the night.

Meanwhile, police confirmed that Rao had requested a toilet break, and the vehicle was stopped as it was his fundamental right. Officers stated that they were standing at a distance when the TDP leader suddenly jumped into the lake. Their immediate rescue attempts failed as the water was too deep, they added.