TDP-Jana Sena Alliance Holds First Joint Action Committee Meeting in Rajahmundry

Rajahmundry: TDP and Jana Sena parties met for the first time on Monday to hold the first coordination meeting to work together on various issues. The leaders of the two parties Nara Lokesh and Pawan Kalyan formally met and introduced their respective party leaders to each other.

In the absence of TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu, who is lodged in Rajahmundry jail in a skill development scam case, the leaders from both the parties led the talks and attempted to give a direction to the cadres of their respective parties. The first coordination meeting in this city is being seen as an attempt to boost the morale of the TDP party cadres.

Currently, both the parties are holding their campaigns separately. Naidu’s wife Bhivaneswari is planning to embark on a state-wide ‘Nijam Gelavali’ tour from October 25 while Lokesh will commence ‘Bhavishyatu ki Guarantee’ yatra in the state soon. On the other hand, Pawan Kalyan is gearing up for his Varahi yatra after Dasara festival.

The leaders of TDP-Jana Sena alliance deliberated on modalities of the pre-poll pact and discussed a Common Minimum Programme (CMP) to hammer out a plan for future course of action. Both parties discussed ways of working together and holding joint programmes. The TDP will likely declare a “full-fledged” poll manifesto after the conclusion of Dasara festival.

K. Atchannaidu, Yanamala Ramakrishnadu, Pitani Satyanarayana, Payyavula Keshav, Tangirala Soumya from TDP, Nadendla Manohar, Kandula Durgesh, Yashaswi and Bommidi Naiker from Janasena attended the meeting which was held at Manjeera hotel in the city on the occasion of Dasara festival.

