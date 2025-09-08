TDP Govt Transferring Temple Land To Private Players? YSRCP Alleges Rs 400-Crore Scam

The TDP government in Andhra Pradesh is facing allegations of transferring around 40 acres of temple land in Gollapudi, valued at Rs 400 crore, to private hands. The cost of one acre in this stretch is reportedly above Rs 10 crore.

The allegations emerged after the NTR District administration wrote to the Endowments Department, seeking utilization of 39.99 acres in Survey No. 454/2B, 454/3B at Gollapudi, near Vijayawada, for developing a “world-class Golf Practice Range and Centre of Excellence” on five acres and a permanent venue for annual exhibitions named ‘Vijayawada Utsav’ on 34.99 acres.

It has since surfaced that the land belongs to Godugupeta Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple in Machilipatnam, Krishna district. The land was reportedly donated by devotees to support dhupa, deepa, naivedyam, and annual festivities. Income from leasing these lands through public auction has traditionally been used for temple rituals.

Now, the TDP alliance is accused of diverting the land to private entities, planning to lease it for 99 years at a nominal Rs 500 per acre annually. In fact, the Endowments Department leased the land to tenant farmers on May 15. Borra Ravi secured seven acres for Rs 95,500, Abburi Srinivas Rao leased 6.50 acres for Rs 1,00,500, Nummolu Ramarao obtained 4.5 acres for Rs 66,700, Eepuri Nagamalleshwara Rao got 4.50 acres for Rs 97,000, and K Dharmarao leased five acres for Rs 52,500, valid from 2023-24 to 2025-26.

Reacting strongly, the YSRCP accused the TDP of handing over temple land to private players. The party alleged that farmers with valid lease rights are being pushed out and cultivation blocked.

Rules mandate an auction for transferring land, but this was allegedly bypassed.

Even before official letters reached the Endowments Department, a TDP leader is accused of plotting to seize the land. Preparations for Vijayawada Utsav have already begun without approvals. Rumours in bureaucratic circles suggest the files are being fast-tracked. Reports also indicate the TDP had sketched a takeover plan as early as 2017.

The YSRCP also questioned why temple land was being targeted when thousands of acres remain vacant in Amaravati. “This is nothing but looting God’s wealth and hurting devotees’ faith. If the government fails to act, devotees are ready to fight legally to protect temple lands,” the YSRCP wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).