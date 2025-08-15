TDP Govt, Police Responsible For My Death: Pregnant Woman’s Final Audio Goes Viral

In a tragic incident, a pregnant woman in Kalyanadurgam, Anantapur district, took her own life, directly blaming the police and the TDP government for her extreme step.

According to reports, the woman, identified as Sravani, was three months pregnant. She had lodged a complaint with the police, alleging that her husband, Srinivas, subjected her to physical and mental harassment.

However, the police allegedly failed to take action or investigate the matter. Instead, officers counselled her and ultimately held her responsible for the situation.

Frustrated, Sravani decided to end her life. In a final audio message, she narrated the ordeal she had endured.

She accused her husband, a TDP activist, along with former municipal chairman Ramesh and other party members, of harassing her. Multiple complaints to the police went allegedly unanswered, with allegations that local TDP leaders pressured police not to act against Srinivas.

In the audio, now viral on social media, Sravani can be heard weeping inconsolably. She said that since the police failed to give her justice, she wanted justice at least for her unborn child.

On the night of August 14, Sravani ended her life by hanging herself. Following the incident, her family members held Srinivas responsible for her death.

Reacting to the case, Kalyanadurgam SP Jagadeesh announced the formation of a special committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding her suicide.

The case has once again raised serious concerns about women’s safety and the apparent breakdown of law and order in Andhra Pradesh under the TDP-led alliance.