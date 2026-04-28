TDP Goons Attack Narsipatnam Ex MLA Ganesh: YSRCP Slams CBN's Red Book Rule

In a sharp escalation of political tensions in Andhra Pradesh, former Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has strongly condemned the attack on former Narsipatnam MLA Petla Uma Shankar Ganesh, alleging a “complete breakdown of law and order” under the N. Chandrababu Naidu-led government.

The incident occurred in Narsipatnam, where Ganesh was allegedly attacked by supporters of TDP MLA and Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu. According to YSRCP leaders, Ganesh had visited the site to question construction activity reportedly being carried out in violation of High Court orders.

YS Jagan, in a strongly worded statement, said the attack on a public representative for raising questions reflects the alarming state of governance. “When an elected representative is assaulted for questioning illegal activity, it exposes the collapse of law enforcement. Such intimidation will not silence the truth,” he asserted, extending full support to Ganesh.

He demanded immediate action against those responsible, urging the government to register stringent cases and restore law and order without delay. The YSRCP has warned that it will escalate the issue if no action is taken within 48 hours.

Echoing similar sentiments, former minister Gudivada Amarnath alleged that a group of TDP cadres armed with lethal weapons attacked Ganesh and vandalised his vehicle. He accused the ruling party of fostering a “culture of political violence” and systematically targeting opposition leaders.

According to party sources, the controversy stems from a construction project allegedly initiated on a lake despite a stay order from the High Court. Locals had opposed the activity and approached the court, which had reportedly halted the work. However, the construction allegedly continued, triggering protests.

“When Ganesh went to inspect the site, he was attacked by TDP goons who attempted to physically assault him. We demand that attempt-to-murder charges be filed against all accused,” Amarnath said.

YSRCP leaders further claimed that law and order in the state has deteriorated significantly over the past two years, citing multiple attacks on party workers and leaders. “Politics of violence is not the culture of North Andhra, but the TDP has been promoting it. Earlier Ambati Rambabu was targeted, and now Ganesh,” they said.

The district unit of the YSRCP has lodged a formal complaint and expressed solidarity with the former MLA, warning of statewide protests if justice is not delivered promptly.

As tensions rise, the incident has once again brought the spotlight on the intensifying political clashes in Andhra Pradesh, with the opposition accusing the ruling party of using intimidation and violence to silence dissent.