Supreme Court Grants Relief to Sakshi TV, Orders TDSAT to Hear Petition

The Supreme Court of India has granted interim relief to Sakshi TV by directing the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) to examine the channel’s plea challenging its removal from AP FiberNet services.

With this order, the top court has delivered a significant setback to the Andhra Pradesh government led by N Chandrababu Naidu, which Sakshi alleges has been acting with political vendetta and attempting to curb media freedom.

After the coalition government assumed office in Andhra Pradesh, Sakshi TV was removed from the AP FiberNet platform. The government is also alleged to have exerted pressure on multi-system operators (MSOs) not to carry the Sakshi TV channel. Following the removal, the Sakshi management approached both TDSAT and the Supreme Court, terming the action illegal and arbitrary.

It is noteworthy that the Andhra Pradesh government reportedly failed to comply with earlier directions issued by TDSAT in this matter.

The Supreme Court said it would examine the issues raised by TDSAT and also advised the Sakshi management that it could approach the apex court again if necessary. Acting on the Supreme Court’s directions, TDSAT is scheduled to hear Sakshi TV’s petition on February 12.

TDSAT is a specialised judicial body constituted to adjudicate disputes and hear appeals related to the telecommunications sector in India.