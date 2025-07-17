Supreme Court Grants Major Relief to Vallabhaneni Vamsi in Illegal Mining Case

The Supreme Court on Thursday referred the TDP government’s plea challenging the bail granted to former Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi back to the Andhra Pradesh High Court. In a relief to the YSRCP leader, the apex court also directed that his protection from arrest will continue.

Earlier, the High Court had granted bail to Vamsi in connection with an alleged illegal mining case. The TDP government subsequently moved the Supreme Court, seeking cancellation of the bail order.

However, during Thursday’s hearing, the Supreme Court declined to intervene and asked the High Court to reconsider the matter. It also clarified that Vamsi will continue to be protected from arrest in the interim.

The Gannavaram police had registered a case against Vamsi and several others based on a complaint alleging illegal mining activities that reportedly took place between 2019 and 2024. The accused were charged under IPC Sections 420, 406, 467, 471, 447, 379, 120B read with 34, and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act.

Multiple cases were booked against Vallabhaneni Vamsi after the TDP-led NDA government took charge in Andhra Pradesh. The YSRCP leader spent over 130 days in jail before being granted bail. Amid reports of his deteriorating health in custody, YSRCP leaders and his family members accused the TDP government of politically motivated harassment.