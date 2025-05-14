Summer Swim Turns Tragic as Five Children Drown in YSR District Village

In a tragic incident, five children drowned in a pond at Mallepalle village in Brahmamgarimatham mandal of YSR district on Tuesday afternoon.

The children were identified as Charan (15) and Pardhu (12) from Bodhanam village near Allagadda, Harsha (12) from Uppalapadu village near Jammalamadugu, Dheekshith (6) from Mallepalle village, and Tarun (10) from Nalleru Kotalu village in Kasinayana mandal.

The children had come to the village to visit their relatives. On the hot afternoon, they went to the pond to swim. When they did not return even after sunset, their parents panicked and began searching for them.

Upon receiving the information about the missing children, Brahmamgarimatham SI Shivaprasad, along with police personnel Nagesh, Ramana, and Rajesh, reached the scene and launched a search operation. The bodies of the five children were recovered around 11 p.m. A pall of gloom descended upon the village following the tragic incident.

Expressing grief over the children's deaths, YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended condolences to the bereaved families. He urged the State government to ensure all possible assistance to the families.