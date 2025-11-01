Srikakulam Temple Stampede: Police Station 1.7 Km Away, Yet Rescue Ops Delayed

At least 10 people were killed and 20 others injured in a stampede at Kasibugga in Srikakulam district on Saturday (November 1). The tragic incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. at the recently built Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple, which opened to devotees in May this year.

What caused the stampede?

Eyewitnesses said the tragedy occurred because the temple had only a single entry and exit point, leading to massive congestion. The temple, constructed by a private individual identified as Harimukunda Panda, usually attracts around 1,500 to 2,000 devotees on Saturdays. However, on November 1, footfall surged to nearly 25,000 due to the auspicious occasion of Ekadashi during the Karthik month.

Witnesses said the swelling crowd put pressure on the railings, which eventually collapsed. As the sanctum sanctorum was built on an elevated platform, several devotees standing near the edge fell when two railings gave way.

They also pointed out that no police personnel or medical units were deployed at the temple to manage the crowd or provide first aid. Devotees themselves rushed to help those trapped in the chaos, as police and paramedics arrived nearly 90 minutes after the incident.

Moreover, it has also been pointed out that the temple was not equipped to accommodate 25,000 devotees. The shrine lacked exhaust fans and even drinking water, eyewitnesses revealed.

The TDP government, however, has distanced itself from responsibility, claiming that the temple is privately managed and not under the Endowments Department’s jurisdiction. The response has drawn sharp criticism from opposition parties and citizens, who questioned how authorities failed to anticipate the heavy turnout on such an auspicious day.

Locals highlighted that police are often deployed even for small temple events like annadanam programmes, yet no security was arranged at Kasibugga despite visible crowd buildup since morning. Heavy footfall during Dussehra had already served as a warning, but no preventive measures were taken.

The local police station is reportedly just 1.7 km away from the site, raising further questions about the delayed response. As investigations continue, the incident points to serious lapses in crowd management and public safety.

While the government maintains that it has no jurisdiction over private temples, ensuring the safety of citizens remains its fundamental responsibility.