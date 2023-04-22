TIRUPATI: The Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO, will launch PSLV-C55 with two Singaporean satellites today, April 22 at 2:19 pm from Satish Dhawan Space Center, Sriharikota in Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh. This is a dedicated commercial mission through NewSpace India Limited which is the commercial arm of ISRO.



The polar satellite launch vehicle will launch 741 kg TeLEOS-2 as the primary satellite and Lumelite-4, as a co-passenger satellite that weighs 16 kilograms. They are intended to be launched into an Eastward low inclination orbit. It is the 57th flight of PSLV and the 16th mission of the PSLV Core Alone (PSLV-CA) variant. This is the lightest version of PSLV.

PSLV-C55/TeLEOS-2 Mission

🚀 April 22, 2023, at 14:19 hrs IST 57th flight of PSLV would launch

TeLEOS-2 & Lumilite-4, 2⃣ Singapore satellites weighing 741 kg & 16 kg respectively, into a 586 km circular orbit through a @NSIL_India contract https://t.co/eXUD5uhDG5

(1/2) pic.twitter.com/IpRtEpP8sN — ISRO (@isro) April 20, 2023

With the launch of two Singaporean satellites with its Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), the total number of foreign satellites put into orbit by ISRO will reach 424.

