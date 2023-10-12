Soon, 200 Electric Buses to Ply on Vizag City Roads

Visakhapatnam: As part of its efforts to reduce its carbon footprint in the state, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) is set to introduce electric air-conditioned buses on the roads of Visakhapatnam soon. The RTC is currently operating electric buses between Nellore and Tirupati cities. The RTC management has decided to procure a 1,000 electric buses fleet and has already completed the tender process.

The APSRTC is also planning to introduce 200 electric buses in the executive capital Visakhapatnam and has sent its proposal to the government. Managing Director of the state RTC Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said Visakhapatnam, which is also known as Vizag, is not only a bigger city but also an executive capital of the state. He said the city will get 100 e-buses in the first phase while the remaining buses will be procured in the second phase.

Meanwhile,the RTC authorities have identified three bus depots for the electric buses – Simhapuri, Gajuwaka and Waltair depots. All these depots will have necessary charging ports to charge the e-buses.

Also Read: HC reserves order on Chandrababu Naidu’s bail petition in Angallu case

