MUMBAI/HYDERABAD: Sakshi Media Group's 'Pudami Sakshiga' green campaign received global recognition and was presented an award at the IAA Olive Crown Awards 2023 ceremony held in Mumbai recently.

The Asian Federation of Advertising Association (AAFA) under the auspices of The International Advertising Association (IAA) selected 'Pudami Sakshiga' for the coveted ‘Corporate Social Crusader of the Year Silver Award 2023. AAFA Chairman Srinivasan Swamy, IAA President Avinash Pandey, and Janak Sarda, Chairperson IAA Olive Crown Committee 2023 presented the award to Sakshi Corporate Communications Director Rani Reddy on behalf of Sakshi Media at the award ceremony held in Mumbai on 5th April.

With social responsibility at the heart of Sakshi’s CSR activities, 'Pudami Sakshiga' was conceived in 2021 as a 'Green Initiative', committed to finding practical and sustainable solutions, as part of being accountable towards the protection of the environment and making everyone a part of this mission and hand it over to our future generations.

The 'Pudami Sakshiga' program held every year on January 26 is a mega talkathon and has successfully conducted three editions since its inception, where stakeholders from different fields of the two Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and the country are participating in a bid to create environmental awareness and make everyone a part of this green crusade. Apart from this, Sakshi TV is telecasting a programme in the form of a Mega Talkathon for about 10 hours on Republic Day. Information, stories, and videos related to this program can be found on the website pudamisakshiga.com.

As part of the third edition of 'Pudami Sakshiga' this 2023, Sakshi broadcasted stories about successful projects, individuals, and organizations on the topics of reducing, reusing, and recycling waste from the two Telugu states, as well as from different parts of the country.

Telugu actor and AP Electronic Media Advisor Ali was invited as the chief guest for a ceremony held at Sakshi Media House to mark the occasion of Pudami Sakhshiga winning the prestigious AAFA award. Ali appreciated the efforts of Sakshi Media Group and its initiative to protect the environment and conserve Mother Nature.

Sakshi TV Output Editor Nagaraju, Managing Editor Nemani Bhaskar, Input Editor Ismail, Telugu actor Ali, Sakshi CEO Anurag Agrawal, Director KRP Reddy, Business Control Director ALN Reddy, Corporate Communications Director Rani Reddy, Finance Director YEP Reddy and Executive Editor Digital Srinath

