Sajjala Urges Massive YSRCP Rallies on November 12 Against Medical College Privatisation

YSRCP State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has called upon party leaders and cadres to make the upcoming rallies on November 12 a “super success” in protest against the privatisation of medical colleges.

“Let’s teach a lesson to the Chandrababu-led coalition government that has destroyed the public healthcare system. Let’s make people’s voices heard loud and clear,” Sajjala urged.

He made these remarks during a teleconference with YSRCP CEC and SEC members, presidents of affiliated wings, working presidents, mandal presidents, ZP chairpersons, vice-chairpersons, ZPTCs, mayors, deputy mayors, corporators, municipal chairpersons, councillors, MPPs, and vice-MPPs.

‘Make the November 12 Rallies Reflect Public Opinion’

Sajjala explained that the rallies are part of a larger people’s movement that includes a “One Crore Signature Campaign” opposing the coalition government’s move to privatise medical colleges.

“The rallies on November 12 should mirror public sentiment. While Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy strengthened the public healthcare system like a protective umbrella for the people, Chandrababu Naidu weakened it. Our protests and rallies should gain national attention — only then will the Chandrababu government be forced to act,” he said.

Call for United Action

Sajjala urged leaders to involve caste associations, voluntary organisations, and trade unions, and to ensure that the campaign becomes a collective movement.

“Everyone must personally take responsibility to make the rallies a grand success. Use social and digital media extensively. Bring everyone in your area onto the same platform — this is your chance to prove yourselves as true leaders,” he stated.

Strengthening Party Structure

Sajjala also instructed leaders to focus on forming committees at all levels — from village units to affiliated wings — with an aim to mobilise around 13 lakh active members.

“All this should be done transparently and digitally. Take the help of observers to ensure accuracy. Digital managers have already been appointed for every constituency, and full support will be provided from the central office,” Sajjala said.

He concluded by saying that YSRCP’s image among the people is growing stronger thanks to its continuous fight for public issues.

“Let’s continue to build on this goodwill and face the coalition government’s misrule with full strength,” he added.