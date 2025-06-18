The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) board of trustees has resolved to recommend the renaming of Renigunta Airport as ‘Sri Venkateswara International Airport’, reflecting its spiritual significance and proximity to the world-renowned Lord Venkateswara temple.

Addressing the media after the board meeting, TTD Chairman and Executive Officer J. Shyamala Rao said the proposal will soon be submitted to the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation. The board believes the new name will give the airport a distinctive spiritual and iconic identity, enhancing the pilgrim experience.

Lord Venkateswara Temple in Bengaluru

In a landmark move, the TTD will construct a Lord Venkateswara temple in Bengaluru. This follows a request from Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who have agreed in principle to allocate 47 acres of land for the project.

100 Electric Buses for Pilgrim Transport

Strengthening its eco-friendly efforts, the TTD will receive 100 electric buses from the Ministry of Heavy Industries, facilitated by Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy. These buses will cater to pilgrim transport needs across Tirupati and Tirumala, subject to demand and operational feasibility.

CSIR Lab to Ensure Quality of Prasadams

To uphold quality standards of sacred offerings, the board has decided to lease 30 acres in Tirupati for setting up a Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) laboratory. The lab will test vital items such as ghee, water, and other ingredients used in the preparation of prasadams at the hill shrine.

Reforms in Education and Recruitment

The board approved a proposal to modernise the TTD Degree College in New Delhi and recommended that the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) pause recruitments in TTD-run institutions temporarily.

A three-member committee, led by Endowments Minister Anam Ramnarayan Reddy, will look into the long-standing issues faced by nearly 200 contract lecturers and submit a report, as per the directive of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Cultural & Spiritual Initiatives for Youth

To promote Sanatana Dharma and Telugu cultural values among the younger generation, the TTD has launched two key programmes:

‘Mana Varasatvam’ – Educating students on Hindu traditions and Telugu heritage. ‘Sadgamaya’ – Fostering personality development through spiritual and ethical teachings.

The board also plans to expand its spiritual outreach with programs such as Akshara Govindam, Harikatha Vaibhavam, Bhagavad Gita Anushtana Bodhana, Bhaje Srinivasam, Vana-Nidhi, Giri Janardhanam, and Sanmargam.

World Yoga Day Celebrations

The TTD will celebrate World Yoga Day on June 21 at the parade grounds behind its administrative buildings in Tirupati, inviting public participation for the cause of physical and spiritual well-being.