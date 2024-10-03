Remove Furniture from YS Jagan's Camp Office Immediately: YSRCP Tells GAD

October 3, Tadepalli: YSRCP has officially requested the General Administration Department (GAD) of Andhra Pradesh to facilitate the clearance and return of furniture items from the former Chief Minister’s camp office.

The party's General Secretary and MLC, Lella Appi Reddy, submitted a formal letter to the Deputy Secretary of the GAD seeking prompt action regarding this matter. YSRCP has written multiple times to the GAD, urging it to take necessary actions, with reminders sent on 15th June, 19th June, 1st July, and 29th July 2024. However, the GAD has failed to act on these requests.

As the former Chief Minister’s camp office is being converted into the party’s central office, YSRCP has reiterated the urgent need to free up space to accommodate political operations.

The YSRCP has provided the department with a detailed list of furniture categorized into items the party wishes to retain and items to be returned. The party has expressed its willingness to cover the costs of retaining certain furniture items, should the department allow for such an arrangement.

YSRCP has also requested the GAD to specify a timeline for the collection of the furniture to avoid any delays in setting up the party’s central office.

The party awaits further instructions from the GAD and hopes for a swift resolution to the matter.