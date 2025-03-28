Ram Charan's Birthday: Pawan Kalyan Uses Government Letterhead to Wish, Invites Flak

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan’s decision to extend birthday greetings to actor Ram Charan using an official government letterhead has ignited controversy.

The gesture, though a reflection of their close personal and familial bond, has drawn mixed reactions. While supporters view it as a heartfelt expression of admiration, critics argue that government stationery should be reserved strictly for official matters.

Detractors claim that such instances risk setting a precedent for the misuse of state resources, blurring the lines between personal sentiments and governmental protocol. The debate also raises broader concerns about the ethical use of official symbols in public office.

Ultimately, while extending greetings is a personal choice, public officials are expected to uphold the integrity of their positions and ensure that official channels maintain professionalism and public trust.