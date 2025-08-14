Pulivendula ZPTC Bypolls: YSRCP Approaches High Court, Demands Fresh Elections

Two days after the chaotic ZPTC bypolls in Pulivendula and Ontimitta of Kadapa district, YSRCP candidates for both seats – Hemanth Reddy and Iragamreddy Subbareddy – filed a petition before the Andhra Pradesh High Court seeking a re-election in the segments.

The demand follows allegations of large-scale irregularities in the conduct of the bypolls. The YSRCP has accused the ruling TDP of resorting to booth capturing, fake voting, and massive electoral rigging in a desperate attempt to win the local body polls.

In their petition, the candidates stated: “The TDP leaders threatened voters and unleashed violence in the two segments. In this context, we request that the State Election Commission be ordered to conduct fresh elections.”

Represented by advocate V.R. Reddy Kovvuri, the petitioners urged the court to hear the case immediately, arguing that any delay would render their plea ineffective. Justice Gannamaneni Ramakrishna Prasad subsequently scheduled the hearing for Thursday.

The petitioners also detailed attacks on YSRCP agents at polling booths and the illegal capturing of polling stations. They accused ruling party leaders of threatening voters with deadly weapons and preventing them from casting their ballots. Further, they alleged that police acted as mere spectators while TDP activists unleashed terror at polling booths. Instead, they said, several YSRCP leaders, including Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy, were illegally detained for protesting against the TDP’s malpractices.

They criticised the Election Commission for ordering re-polling in only two centres, despite the YSRCP’s demand for fresh elections in 15 booths.

Hemanth Reddy and Subbareddy further accused the State Election Commission of turning a blind eye to their complaints. They urged the High Court to direct the preservation of CCTV footage and webcasting records from polling centres to expose the alleged irregularities committed by the TDP.