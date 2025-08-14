Pulivendula ZPTC Bypolls: Why Are Poll Booth Videos Hidden? Perni Nani Slams TDP over Booth Capturing, Bogus Votes, and Misuse of Power

AP Former minister and YSRCP senior leader Perni Nani has accused the TDP of conducting the recent Pulivendula ZPTC by-election by misusing the police machinery. He alleged that the coalition government has made a mockery of democracy and sharply criticised “the father-son duo” for undermining democratic values.

Speaking to the media, Nani questioned, “What kind of election is this, conducted under the shadow of the police? The police, who should serve as a guiding force for society, have stooped to this level. Even TDP leaders themselves don’t believe elections in Pulivendula were democratic. They don’t believe the words of Chandrababu or Lokesh. How did TDP leaders from other constituencies manage to cast their votes here? Chief Minister YS Jagan’s questions remain unanswered by the government.”

He alleged that the State Election Commission ordered repolling in line with a premeditated plan, and that people had witnessed the lawlessness unleashed by TDP leaders in Pulivendula. He further claimed that Chandrababu orchestrated false propaganda through “rented media” and that the ZPTC election itself was staged according to his script. Nani accused senior officials of being complicit in TDP’s irregularities, questioning why the Election Commission was afraid to release CCTV footage and webcasting records. “TDP workers cast bogus votes right in front of Collector Cherukuri Sridhar. The father-son duo have vandalised democracy,” he alleged.

Nani also claimed that even in videos released by TDP, bogus voters were exposed. He questioned how TDP leaders from Kamalapuram, Proddatur and Jammalamadugu could cast votes in Pulivendula, and alleged that contracts were given to MLAs from these areas to rig the election. “There were no women in queues outside polling booths. Chandrababu’s ‘glass’ thieves didn’t believe the ‘cycle’ and ‘flower’ thieves either. What did Chandrababu actually achieve with this election? Even TDP leaders ended up voting for YSRCP,” Nani said, dismissing BJP and Jana Sena in the coalition as “dummy parties.” He declared, “This was not an election in Pulivendula. In the coming days, people will teach Chandrababu a lesson.”

The former minister alleged that in the 2024 elections, the counting process recorded more votes than were actually polled, and accused Chandrababu of planting brokers in several parties. “This is his nature – to infiltrate other parties with brokers. Did Chandrababu even attend the Assembly in the past? If he has any courage, let him declare how much salary he drew between 2019 and 2024,” Nani demanded.