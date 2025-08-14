Pulivendula ZPTC Bypolls: High Court Blow to TDP Over Rigging Allegations

Observing that the State Election Commission should have taken measures to prevent electoral rigging during polling for the Pulivendula and Ontimitta ZPTC bypolls, the Andhra Pradesh High Court noted that photographs clearly show people from outside the constituencies voting in the elections.

Justice Gannamaneni Ramakrishna Prasad made the observation while hearing a lunch motion petition filed by YSRCP candidates Hemanth Reddy and Iragamreddy Subbareddy, who contested the two ZPTC bypolls alleging large-scale irregularities in the voting process.

The YSRCP has accused the ruling TDP of resorting to booth capturing, fake voting, and massive electoral rigging in a desperate attempt to win the local body polls.

In their petition, the candidates stated: “The TDP leaders threatened voters and unleashed violence in the two segments. In this context, we request that the State Election Commission be ordered to conduct fresh elections.”

The petitioners also detailed attacks on YSRCP agents at polling booths and the illegal capturing of polling stations. They accused ruling party leaders of threatening voters with deadly weapons and preventing them from casting their ballots. Further, they alleged that police acted as mere spectators while TDP activists unleashed terror at polling booths. Instead, they said, several YSRCP leaders, including Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy, were illegally detained for protesting against the TDP’s alleged malpractices.

They criticised the Election Commission for ordering re-polling in only two centres, despite the YSRCP’s demand for fresh elections in 15 booths.

Counsel for the TDP argued that the court had no jurisdiction to interfere in election-related disputes and that the winner had already been declared.

Representing the YSRCP leaders, former Advocate General Sriram cited previous cases and clarified that the rule referred to by the TDP counsel did not apply in this instance. He argued that the High Court has the authority to intervene when actions violate the principles of natural justice.

After hearing both sides, the court said it would deliver its verdict in the afternoon.