Provide Input Subsidy to Farmers who Suffered Crop Loss Due to Unseasonal Rains: AP CM YS Jagan

Amaravati: With more rains in store for the state, the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday stressed on taking steps to enumerate the damaged crops due to unseasonal rains.

The Chief Minister held a teleconference with district collectors to take stock of the agriculture situation due to the recent spell of rains and directed the officials to start the ‘enumeration of crop loss at the earliest’. He also asked them to submit a detailed report.

YS Jagan said the administration should take required steps to help the farmers who have suffered crop loss caused by unseasonal rains in March. He told officials to save the harvested crop by transporting it from the field to warehouses and other government-owned godowns. He also advised the officials to take steps to pay input subsidies to the affected farmers.

“The list of farmers who have suffered crop loss should be prominently displayed at the village secretariats,” the chief minister said.

The chief minister also instructed the officials to procure rain-soaked paddy from the farmers. In view of the heavy rains in certain parts of the state, the chief minister expressed concern about the people who are living in the low-lying areas of the state. He instructed the officials to shift the families to the relief camps if required and take care of their accommodation needs.

The officials informed him that the process of enumeration has been completed on the loss of crops due to unseasonal rains in March and they were in the process of assessing the crop loss caused by the recent spell of rains.

