Posani Seeks Police Protection Citing Threat to Life from TDP’s Nara Lokesh

Amaravati: AP Film Development Corporation (APFDC) Posani Krishna Murali met the DGP Police Rajendranath Reddy on Wednesday and lodged a complaint against Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary Nara Lokesh alleging a threat to his life from him. Citing threat to life from the TDP leader, Posani submitted a petition to the DGP and sought police protection.

Speaking to reporters, the APFDC chairman said that Lokesh is hatching a plan to eliminate him. He said he has raised concerns about his safety with the state police chief and the DGP has assured him that the police would provide security to him.

“Lokesh put pressure on me to join the TDP and when he did not succeed, he took the help of his personal secretary Chaitanya to persuade me. When I refused to join hands, they started targeting me,” Posani told reporters.

Criticising the TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, the APFDC chairman said when the opposition leader was in Congress, he would say he was not working for the CM post but for the people of the state. He quit the Congress and joined the TDP only to deceive the party founder and subsequently installed himself as the party boss.

Posani further said if Naidu is not hungry for the top job, then he should declare Pawan Kalyan as the party’s chief ministerial candidate. He said when I exposed Nara Lokesh in public, he started holding a grudge against and now conspiring to kill me.

