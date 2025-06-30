‘Police Raj’ in Andhra? Tadipatri CI Threatens YSRCP Activists With Gun; Video Goes Viral

In yet another instance highlighting rising police arrogance in Andhra Pradesh, Tadipatri CI Sai Prasad was seen wielding his revolver, seemingly threatening YSRCP cadres.

The incident occurred on Sunday (June 29), following the arrest of YSRCP senior leader and former Tadipatri MLA Kethireddy Pedda Reddy.

As the police were shifting the former legislator from his residence in Tadipatri to Anantapur, YSRCP activists and leaders followed the police convoy in a car.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, CI Sai Prasad is seen brandishing his revolver at the YSRCP activists, apparently warning them against following the convoy.

The video has sparked outrage within the YSRCP, with several leaders questioning the high-handedness of the police officer.

YSRCP leaders pointed out that police officers typically draw their firearms only during encounters or situations of high unrest. In the video, it is clearly visible that YSRCP members were waiting in a car on the side of the road when the CI, seated in the front seat of the police vehicle, displayed the revolver at them.

YSRCP leaders condemned the officer’s arrogant behavior and criticized the government for empowering police officers to act in such a manner.

They alleged that this act of police high-handedness was a direct result of the “Red Book” rule being followed in the State.

Kethireddy’s arrest comes amid a targeted crackdown by the TDP-led NDA government on YSRCP leaders. He had been barred from staying in his own residence, and upon his recent return, the police—acting on a complaint filed by TDP leader and former MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy—detained him on Sunday citing potential law and order concerns.