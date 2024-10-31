Jagan's Six Questions to Chandrababu on Polavaram Height Reduction

October 31, Tadepalli: The YSRC Party strongly condemned the central government’s decision to reduce the Polavaram Project height from 45.72 meters to 41.15 meters, slamming CM Chandrababu Naidu for failing to oppose this damaging move despite his influential position within the NDA, putting Andhra Pradesh’s water needs and development at risk.

Taking the social media platform 'X', former Chief Minister YS Jagan said the reduction of height slashes water storage from 194.6 TMC to 115 TMC, impacting water availability for Godavari delta agriculture, power generation, and urban needs in Visakhapatnam. He said a recent international expert committee flagged deficiencies in the project’s previous phase, supporting claims that Naidu’s oversight compromised critical infrastructure.

He wrote that Under YSRCP governance, significant progress has been made despite yearly floods and COVID-related challenges. Essential structures, including the spillway, spill channel, and coffer dams, have been completed without disruptions, underscoring YSRCP’s dedication to the project. The central government has sanctioned Rs 12,127 crore for continued construction, attributed to YSRCP’s consistent efforts. However, concerns remain over Naidu’s alleged attempts to block these funds in alliance with the NDA before the elections.

YS Jagan demanded immediate action from Naidu and his allies restore the project’s original height of 45.72 meters and ensure proper compensation for affected residents. Failure to act responsibly, he warned, could provoke a public backlash, as Andhra Pradesh’s residents expect a fully functional Polavaram Project to meet their essential needs.

Jagan's 6 Questions to Chandrababu over Polavaram Height Reduction

1. Chandrababu, how could you allow such a grave injustice to the state? When the central government decided to limit the height of the Polavaram Project, why did you remain silent? Isn’t it a severe injustice to the state to restrict the revised estimates accordingly? This decision threatens the very goals of the project. What influenced you to go along with this? Why didn’t your party’s MPs, being part of the NDA government and the Union Cabinet, raise objections to this matter? Mr. Chandrababu, every time the people entrust you with power, you mortgage the state’s future and the welfare of its people. Yet again, you have proven that you prioritize your selfish political, financial, and personal gains at the cost of the people.

2. If the maximum height of Polavaram is 45.72 meters, why are you limiting it to just 41.15 meters? This decision, which you have not opposed, will reduce the water storage capacity from the intended 194.6 TMC to only 115 TMC. As a result, if floods occur, the project will fail to supply water to the right and left canals at full capacity. It will leave the Godavari Delta without adequate water for stable crop irrigation, affect electricity generation, and hamper the drinking and industrial water supply for the rapidly expanding city of Visakhapatnam. Most of all, it’s a grave injustice to the hopes placed in this project by the people of North Andhra. Despite the fact that the central government relies on your support, why are you surrendering on such a crucial issue for the state’s future? What self-interest lies behind this, Mr. Chandrababu?

3. Regarding the Polavaram Project, Mr. Chandrababu, your misdeeds continue unabated. From the outset, you have pursued personal gain. Awarding contracts to your relatives and party leaders to siphon money, you took over a project meant to be managed by the central government. You traded the state's right to Special Category Status for a so-called special package. By awarding contracts on a nomination basis, you looted a vast amount of public funds. The Prime Minister himself once publicly remarked that Polavaram had become an ATM for Chandrababu, a machine for siphoning money. The harm you did to the state by abandoning Special Status is now being repeated, this time endangering the very lifeline of the state: Polavaram.

4. In the past, driven by self-interest, you disrupted the project’s construction. With no systematic strategy or plan, you focused only on work that would bring funds. Without completing the spillway, you initiated the cofferdams, leaving gaps without finishing them and erecting a diaphragm wall. These constructions were flawed. The seepage in the cofferdam is a direct result of your incompetence. Recently, an international expert committee bluntly stated in its report that your mismanagement was responsible for allowing floodwaters to flow aggressively through the gaps and damage the diaphragm wall. You even staged photo ops without completing the spillway pillars or gates. Yet, you never acknowledge your mistakes or correct them. Instead, you continue to spread lies and propaganda through your media to cover up your errors, showing no genuine concern for Polavaram.

5. Despite the annual floods and crises like COVID, we in the YSRCP government corrected your mistakes and completed the crucial works of the spillway, spill channel, approach channel, and both upper and lower cofferdams. In 2022, even during the extreme flooding of the Godavari, the project remained intact. Thanks to our government’s continuous efforts, the center agreed to release Rs. 12,127 crores to expedite the project’s completion. However, Mr. Chandrababu, just as you’ve always shown ill will, after securing your alliance with the NDA, you obstructed the release of this money right before the elections. Now, the center has already announced the release of these funds.

6. Chandrababu, all that’s left now is to complete the damaged diaphragm wall, construct the earth-cum-rockfill dam, and deliver the R&R package to the remaining displaced persons. You and your allies must now go to the people, seeking votes and winning power by promising to finish this work. Yet, as soon as you returned, you agreed to reduce the height of the Polavaram Project. Could anything be more treacherous? Immediately bring pressure on the central government to rectify this. Ensure that the project remains at the approved height of 45.72 meters, compensating all displaced persons and completing the work. Otherwise, the people will rise in revolt against you.