NTR District: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy releases funds for the Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme (4th tranche) with the click of a button at a function held near the market yard at Tiruvuru in the district on Sunday. Through the direct benefit transfer, he transferred Rs 698.68 crore to around 9.86 lakh students towards the October-December 2022 quarter directly into the bank accounts of the mothers of students.

Officials said that under the scheme the state government is reimbursing the total fee on a quarterly basis to mothers of students pursuing ITI, polytechnic, degree, engineering, medicine, and other courses, without any limit on the number of eligible children in a family.

Officials said that the government has so far paid Rs 13,311 crore towards Jagananna Vidya Deevena and Jagananna Vasathi Deevena schemes, including arrears of Rs 1,778 crore kept pending by the TDP government since 2017.

