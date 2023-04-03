TADEPALLI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP President, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, held a review meeting with the party MLAs, regional coordinators, and the party district unit presidents on the door-to-door campaign launched by the party on Monday.The meeting was held at the Tadepalli camp office at 3 pm.

Brief highlights from the review meeting:

The door-to-door- program (Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhuthvam) should be intensified. The campaigns on Social Media should be intensified.

We should make every beneficiary our mouthpiece for campaigning We have deposited cash of more than Rs.2 lakh crores in the accounts of our sisters without any scope for discrimination or bribes Around 84 percent of urban areas and 92 percent of rural areas have benefited.

We are at war with demons and the Yellow Media is spreading misinformation against the government and mud-slinging will further be intensified by them in the coming days, he warned. They are spreading false propaganda that a list of 60 people who have not been given tickets was being made. They are targeting each and every MLA and spreading malicious propaganda, he said in the meeting.

Also Read: AP CM YS Jagan To Launch Family Doctor Scheme On April 6 In Chilakaluripeta