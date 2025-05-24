Perni Nani Slams Pawan Kalyan’s Drama Over ‘Flop Movie' Hari Hara Veera Mallu

YSRCP leader and former Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) slammed Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh for ordering an inquiry into the theatre bandh scheduled from June 1 – which was later called off.

On Pawan Kalyan’s directive, Minister Durgesh asked the Home Department Secretary to initiate an inquiry into the protest launched by exhibitors in the Telugu states. The timing of the order is significant, as the shutdown, if implemented, would have affected the release of the Deputy Chief Minister’s film Hari Hara Veera Mallu, scheduled for June 12.

Speaking at a press conference, Nani criticised Pawan Kalyan for focusing on his film career instead of fulfilling his duties as an elected representative.

Recalling Pawan Kalyan’s previous statement, when Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had issued a GO capping movie ticket prices, Nani alleged that Kalyan changes his stance according to convenience.

“Pawan Kalyan had condemned the YSRCP government's decision to regulate movie ticket prices, arguing that the film industry works hard and should have the freedom to set ticket rates. However, now when exhibitors are raising concerns about the revenue-sharing model, instead of addressing their issues, the Deputy Chief Minister has ordered a DGP-level inquiry and even threatened to jail exhibitors if they shut down theatres on June 1,” Nani alleged.

He added, “According to Pawan Kalyan, the protest can go on only after his film finishes its run in theatres. All this drama just for his flop cinema.”