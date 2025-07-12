Pawan Kalyan’s “Hindi is Pedamma Bhasha” Remark Triggers Online Backlash

Actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan’s recent remarks advocating for Hindi have once again drawn criticism, underscoring his inconsistency on cultural and linguistic issues.

Speaking at the golden jubilee celebrations of the Rajya Bhasha Vibhag of the Union Home Ministry in Hyderabad on July 11, Pawan Kalyan described Hindi as a unifying language. “If our mother tongue is ‘amma’ (mother), Hindi is like ‘peddamma’ (elder aunt),” he said, adding, “Learning Hindi should not be viewed as surrendering our identity, but as staying in step with the rest of the country. If we can accept Urdu or Persian, why not Hindi?”

The comments were swiftly met with backlash. Critics on social media mocked the analogy, accusing him of pandering to the BJP in a bid to safeguard his political future. Actor Prakash Raj condemned the remarks, calling them “shameful” in a post on X (formerly Twitter), saying, “Chee, chee… selling oneself at this range?”

Netizens also resurfaced an old tweet from Pawan Kalyan in 2017, where he had urged North Indian political leaders to respect the country's cultural diversity—sharply contrasting his latest pro-Hindi stance.

Political observers see the shift as strategic, aligning with his alliance with the BJP. Opponents ridiculed him, saying Pawan Kalyan could even train a chameleon.

Despite holding the Deputy Chief Minister post, Pawan continues to juggle politics and cinema, with multiple film releases lined up, including Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, and They Call Him OG.

The row has reignited the broader debate over Hindi imposition and regional identity—an issue that continues to stir strong emotions in the southern states.