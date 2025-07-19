Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu Premiere Ticket Prices Hiked in AP

AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu is in news for wrong reasons again. AP State Government has issued a GO permitting the film producers to hike the ticket prices.

Ahead of its much-awaited release on July 24, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, directed by AM Joti Krisna, is set to hold paid premieres on July 23, and fans should brace themselves for a premium movie-going experience — quite literally.

💥 Paid Premiere Prices (July 23):

Single Screens: Up to ₹855.50

Multiplexes: Up to ₹885

These prices are being described as some of the highest ever recorded for a Telugu film premiere in Andhra Pradesh, clearly aimed at capitalizing on the massive fan frenzy surrounding Pawan Kalyan’s return to the big screen in a full-fledged heroic avatar.

🎟 Regular Shows – First 10 Days:

Even after the premiere buzz settles, the film will continue with elevated ticket rates for the initial theatrical run:

Single Screens: Up to ₹297.50

Multiplexes: Up to ₹377

These inflated prices reflect the film’s positioning as a high-stakes cinematic event, with grandeur, scale, and star power to match.

🎬 Industry Buzz:

Trade analysts suggest that these rates sparked debate among moviegoers and critics, with some questioning the affordability for the common fan — especially in smaller towns.

With the pricing controversy, all eyes are on Hari Hara Veera Mallu box office opening and collections. Let's wait and see what is in store for this epic period action drama.