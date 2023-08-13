Pawan Kalyan, Naidu Belong to Dandupalya Gang : YSRC Ministers

Visakhapatnam/Sattenapalle: Taking a dig at the Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan over his comments on constructions on Rushikonda hill, the YSR Congress ministers said there is no truth in his criticism.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, the Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath said Pawan Kalyan is speaking on issues which he has no knowledge of. He questioned Jana Sena leader’s silence on over 40 acres of government lands encroachment by GITAM University which is run by the close kin of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu. He said both Pawan and Naidu are allegedly part of the Dandupalya gang which is notorious for committing heinous crimes like murders and looting people.

“Why is Pawan Kalyan objecting to the construction activity of the state government? The Jana Sena leader and the TDP boss Chandrababu Naidu belong to the Dandupalya batch. I would suggest the JSP leader to read books to gain some knowledge. If he turned his face to his left, he would have seen GITAM University. Since, the deemed university belongs to a relative of Naidu, therefore, the Jana Sena leader has turned a blind eye,” Gudivada Amarnath told reporters.

While the Minister for Water Resources and Sattenapalle MLA Ambati Rambabu launched a tirade against both Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan and also criticised the media baron Ramoji Rao for carrying half truths and misleading news articles targeting the current dispensation.

Ambati Rambabu said Pawan Kalyan is only blabbering ever since he embarked on the third phase of Varahi Yatra. Both the leaders seemed to have rattled with the growing popularity of YS Jagan government, he said while adding that these opposition leaders are waiting for an opportunity to loot the state once again.

He slammed the Jana Sena leader for criticising the constructions on Rushikonda hill. He said the administration will not sit idle if Pawan Kalyan continues to violate the law and order with his provocative rhetoric.

