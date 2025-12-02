Pawan Kalyan Gets Big Warning From Komatireddy Venkat Reddy: Apologise Or Face Film Ban

Actor-turned-politician and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has once again walked straight into a political storm—this time in Telangana. His loose tongue has landed him in a major controversy. His remark suggesting that “Telangana leaders cast dishti on Konaseema’s lush greenery” has snowballed into a full-blown backlash, exposing the escalating political friction between Pawan Kalyan and Telangana’s ruling Congress leadership.

Kalyan didn’t explicitly accuse Telangana politicians of bringing bad luck to Godavari’s coconut plantations, but his thinly veiled remark was enough to outrage Telangana leaders, who have launched a fierce counterattack.

The first sharp blow came from Jadcherla MLA Anirudh Reddy, who issued an unprecedented warning: “If Pawan Kalyan loves Godavari so much, he should pack his bags, leave Hyderabad, and shift to Vijayawada.” Such a blunt message to a sitting Deputy CM underlines the severity of the political hostility brewing. But the uproar didn’t stop there.

Telangana Cabinet Minister Vakiti Srihari openly lashed out at Kalyan, insisting he “must apologise immediately or face consequences.” Srihari reminded him that his career—both in cinema and politics—was built using Telangana’s resources and support, warning the Jana Sena chief against indulging in irresponsible, loose talk.

The controversy escalated further when Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy took the unprecedented step of threatening to block the release of Pawan Kalyan’s films in Telangana.

For the minister in charge of the film industry to issue such a warning is no small development—it signals that the government is willing to flex institutional muscle if Kalyan doesn’t retract his words.

And then came the most explosive reaction yet.

Congress MLC Balmuri Venkat hurled a provocative threat, claiming he would physically assault Kalyan on the streets if he refused to leave Telangana. He echoed the minister’s threat to ban Kalyan’s films as well, declaring: “If he doesn’t apologise immediately, we will thrash him on the roads.”

Such extreme rhetoric reflects just how intensely Kalyan’s comment has rattled Telangana’s political establishment.

While many observers argue that Kalyan’s remark was offhand and blown out of proportion, the aggressive pushback from Telangana’s ruling leaders paints a different picture—one where the Jana Sena chief is increasingly seen as an outsider meddling unnecessarily in Telangana discourse.

For now, the situation appears to be spiralling rather than settling. Unless damage control happens soon, Pawan Kalyan may find himself not just politically isolated in Telangana, but facing institutional and public backlash that could dent his influence well beyond this episode.