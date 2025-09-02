Pawan Kalyan at 53: Is the OG Power Star’s Political Shine Fading?

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan marked his 53rd birthday on September 2 (Saturday), with greetings pouring in from his family, political colleagues, and film industry circles.

Yet, the celebratory mood among his fans remains divided. Following the debacle of Hari Hara Veera Mallu at the box office, one section of his supporters is pinning hopes on his upcoming film They Call Him OG, slated for release on September 25. Another section, however, has grown openly disillusioned with the actor-politician.

Pawan Kalyan’s victory from Pithapuram in 2024 was hailed as a historic moment for Jana Sena loyalists. Many wore their allegiance proudly—vehicles were emblazoned with stickers declaring “Pithapuram MLA taluka” (relatives of the Pithapuram MLA), a phrase that quickly turned into a popular badge of identity.

But a year into power, the sheen appears to be fading. The launch of the TDP-led government’s Stree Shakti scheme, which allows women free travel on RTC buses, has sparked discontent among auto drivers who claim their livelihoods are being threatened. In Pithapuram, one distressed driver was even seen scraping off a sticker of Pawan Kalyan in frustration—a symbolic gesture of broken faith.

As Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan’s record has been marked more by missteps than achievements. His sharp ideological turn toward Hindutva has drawn criticism, with political observers noting that it seems less a matter of conviction and more a calculated move to align himself with the BJP. While this has won him proximity to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sections of the BJP leadership, it has also alienated part of his base, who feel betrayed by his shifting stance.

The disillusionment has deepened with his failure to act on promises made during the 2024 campaign, particularly in the case of Sugali Preethi’s suspicious death. Pawan Kalyan had vowed this would be the first case resolved if the alliance came to power. Yet, more than a year later, justice remains elusive. Preethi’s mother, Parvathy, has accused him of exploiting her daughter’s case for electoral mileage, a charge that underscores the growing perception of opportunism in his politics.

Pawan Kalyan entered government riding on his charisma and cinematic appeal. In his early years as a politician, he spotlighted pressing public issues such as chronic kidney disease in Srikakulam, and even broke away from the TDP, citing its failure to secure Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh.

But a year into power, he finds himself at odds with his own supporters, accused of abandoning commitments and embracing expediency. Unless he corrects course and begins delivering on the promises that brought him to office, the very mass base that elevated him could just as swiftly withdraw its trust.