Ongole MLA Balineni Threatens to File Defamation Suit Against Eenadu

Prakasam: Former minister and Ongole MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy came down heavily on Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan for alleging that he had invested in Mythri Movie Makers production company. He said he would retire from politics if the Jana Sena leader proved the allegations against him.

Addressing a press conference in Prakasam on Sunday, the YSRCP leader asked Pawan to rein in his party leaders from spreading misinformation against him. Srinivasa Reddy said allowing the Veera Simha Reddy team to hold a function in Ongole was misreported that I had invested into Mythri Movie Makers production company. He also said if the Jana Sena leaders continue to try to tarnish his image then they should be ready to face dire consequences.

Ongole MLA also slammed the Telugu daily Eenadu for carrying articles against him without verifying the claims of opposition party leaders. He warned the Telugu publication of a defamation case if it continued to target him on baseless allegations.

