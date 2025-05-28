NTR AI Video at Mahanadu Backfires as Old Video Criticising CBN Goes Viral

Tech-savvy, CEO Chief Minister—these are some of the many flattering tags pinned on TDP supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, reflecting his well-known passion for all things tech. The TDP rolled out an AI-generated video of N.T. Rama Rao, the party’s founder and former Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh, during the Mahanadu program.

In the video, NTR—fondly remembered as the charismatic leader he was—praises his son-in-law Chandrababu Naidu and grandson Lokesh. He appreciated the launch of Chandrababu Naidu’s ‘passion project’ P4 (Public, Private, People’s Partnership) and gave his blessing for the development of Amaravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh.

The video was impressively lifelike and reignited discussions about AI’s transformative potential—but the irony was impossible to miss.

For those unfamiliar with the backstory between Chandrababu Naidu and NTR, here’s a quick refresher on a classic political betrayal.

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, the celebrated actor-turned-politician, founded the Telugu Desam Party in 1982 and rose to become Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh. He was known for his populist charm and welfare policies. But in 1995, Naidu—married to NTR’s daughter Bhuvaneswari—staged a political coup, wresting control of the party from NTR’s son Harikrishna and loyalists, sidelining much of the Nandamuri family.

This power grab sparked a bitter rift, especially with NTR’s son, Nandamuri Harikrishna, and others who accused Naidu of betraying the party founder’s legacy. The controversy has simmered ever since, fueled by disputes over leadership, the use of NTR’s image, and party factionalism.

The Chandrababu Naidu–NTR saga remains a tangled web of family drama and political rivalry, continuing to shape TDP’s trajectory and Andhra Pradesh’s political landscape.

Unsurprisingly, the AI video sparked mixed reactions online—mostly amusement. Netizens gleefully highlighted the irony and accused Naidu of misleading the public. Many recalled the bitter history and shared a real video clip of NTR himself, and dared Naidu to “release the original video if he has guts.”

In that clip, NTR harshly criticizes Naidu for betraying him. Comparing Naidu to Aurangazeb, the Mughal emperor who imprisoned his own father, Shah Jahan, NTR’s words were cutting: “History will not forget. Chandrababu Naidu betrayed a father-figure just for a political post.”

So while the AI-generated NTR spoke glowing words praising Naidu’s leadership, the stark reality remains: the video had NTR’s face and voice—but Naidu’s words.

In the end, the AI creation seems less about honouring a legacy and more about Naidu’s compulsive need to claim power—even if it means skewing history along the way.

Video credit: vasanth_gollapalli