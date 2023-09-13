No Relief for Naidu Now, AP High Court Posts Hearing on Plea Against FIR for Sep 19

Vijayawada: The TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday failed to get relief from the Andhra Pradesh High Court in the multi-crore skill development corporation scam. The high court posted the matter for the hearing on September 19, Tuesday.

Naidu has filed a petition in the high court seeking directions to quash the FIR registered against him in the skill development scam case. The TDP’s petition has questioned the applicability of Section 409 of IPC (dishonest misappropriation). Earlier, Naidu’s counsel Siddharth Luthra, had argued that inclusion of Section 409 in the case was inappropriate.

Seeking a reply from the state CID, the court said it will hear the arguments of both sides. The high court has also directed the ACB court to defer the hearing on the petition filed by the CID seeking Naidu’s police custody till September 18.

The high court also deferred the hearing on Naidu’s anticipatory bail plea in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road case to September 19. The CID has filed a Prisoner Transit (PT) petition in the lower court seeking Naiud’s custody in the Inner Ring Road case.

The TDP leader is already in judicial custody after the CID arrested him on September 9 in an alleged skill development scam. In May 2022, the Department had registered an FIR against Chandrababu Naidu, former municipal administration minister Dr P. Narayana, Heritage Foods Ltd, and 12 others, for alleged irregularities in the construction of an internal ring road in Amaravati.

Also Read: Telangana BJP undertakes 24-hr hunger strike over unemployment