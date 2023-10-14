No Hospitalisation Needed for Naidu, Says Docs Who Examined TDP Chief

Vijayawada: Following the concerns raised by the family of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu over his well being in Rajahmundry Central prison, the medical team on Saturday said the Opposition leader is hale and healthy. The medical team’s statement came after the TDP cadre and a section of media were spreading canards about their leader’s health.

A team of doctors from Government hospital examined Naidu in the central prison after he had complained of a skin allergy. The doctors said that the TDP leader has some skin problem, otherwise, he is active and healthy. They conducted medical tests on the former chief minister and said he does not need any hospitalisation yet.

“Chandrababu Naidu has some skin allergy. We have provided treatment to him after consulting his physician. We are not aware of any underlying diseases he had before remanded into judicial custody. We’re not giving him any steroids,” Dr Shiva Kumar.

Meanwhile, Ravi Kumar, DIG Prisons, said the medical report submitted by the team of doctors will be submitted in the court. He said 24 hour assistance is available to the TDP leader. The official also said as Naidu is a high profile prisoner, we are following the jail manual to provide him best medical assistance in prison.